Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.35 Million in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of SAFM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,156. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.