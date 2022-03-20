Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

