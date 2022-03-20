Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.23. 943,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,943. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

