Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.