Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

