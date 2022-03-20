Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 68,600 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Futu worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Natixis raised its position in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,721,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,058. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

