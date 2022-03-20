Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Endava by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 480,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

