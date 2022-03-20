Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.94. 2,833,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,831. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

