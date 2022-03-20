Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 691,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 381,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,187. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $167.06 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

