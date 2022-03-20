Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.02 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 341,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 1,900,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

