Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.