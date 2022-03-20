Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,878. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.59 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $307.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

