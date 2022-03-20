Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.47. 4,517,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,617. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

