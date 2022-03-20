Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,757,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.