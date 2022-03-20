Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 537,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.22% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,639. The firm has a market cap of $504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.