Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 572,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. 3,009,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.