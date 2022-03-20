Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to post $272.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.
WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
