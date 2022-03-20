Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $635,401.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,167,101,409 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,615,883 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.