Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00078295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

