ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $579.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.84. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

