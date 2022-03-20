SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

