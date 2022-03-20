Sharder (SS) Hits Market Capitalization of $548,889.69

Sharder (SS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $548,889.69 and $29,124.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00035544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00106177 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

