Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 5,142 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

