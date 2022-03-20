Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

