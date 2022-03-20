Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

