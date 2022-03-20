Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,754 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

