SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $127,427.98 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $127,427.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.50 or 0.06906722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00417428 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

