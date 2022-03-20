Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $122.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $780.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,040. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $798.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,220.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

