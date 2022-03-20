Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $71,379.62

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $71,379.62 and approximately $28.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.44 or 0.06931027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.38 or 1.00137169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040561 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

