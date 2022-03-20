Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($72.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHL shares. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €56.64 ($62.24) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.50. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.