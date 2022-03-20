Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIR stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $719.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

