Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.45 ($177.42).

SIX2 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €135.90 ($149.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a one year low of €101.30 ($111.32) and a one year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

