SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 564,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $26.63 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

