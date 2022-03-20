Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $173,587.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.