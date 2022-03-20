Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,385.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.06927544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.67 or 0.99988815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,549,069 coins and its circulating supply is 5,456,263 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.