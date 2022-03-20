SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

