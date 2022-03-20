Soda Coin Price Reaches $0.0147 (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $27.46 million and $6.97 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107261 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

