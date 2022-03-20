SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $312.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.