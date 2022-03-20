SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $312.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
