Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.62. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

