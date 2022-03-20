Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.