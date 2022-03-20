Soverain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00208038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00399674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

