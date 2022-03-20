SparkPoint Price Up 25.5% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,424,818,004 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

