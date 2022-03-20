SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,855.62 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,113,989 coins and its circulating supply is 10,870,726 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.