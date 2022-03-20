Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,314,913 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

