SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.