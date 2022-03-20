SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 133,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

