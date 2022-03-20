SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,351,000 after buying an additional 283,217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,400. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

