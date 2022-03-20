SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 202,619 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

