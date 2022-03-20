SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 2,137,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

