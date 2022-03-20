SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. 2,137,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

